WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 3rd

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

I know you’ve been finding life hard going at the moment, but your goals are within your reach, my friend. Every step you take brings you closer to them. Making time for younger faces helps guide them towards their best decisions all year.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You may not be able to turn the clock back, but you can wind it up again, Taurus! Work projects you begin now have the makings of great things. Be aware of what you say to professionals today. Only promise what you know you can deliver or you risk looking and feeling like a fool.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Mercury in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini and you push yourself to be the best you possible. No longer will you take what you feel is beneath you, but Mercury helps you to aim high. Confidence gifted to you by the stars can turn what was a’ no’ professionally into a ‘yes’.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Why are you allowing others to tell you who you are? When you love, you love completely, but that doesn't mean you should change the things you want out of life for those you love, does it? Take back control by saying ‘yes’ to what you know is right for you professionally this month.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A day to keep the faith. Don’t lose your perseverance and always trust your gut instinct. It’s what will lead you to a path you’re going to love in life. Friends could become more for some of your sign, if you give the signal.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Past and present get the chance to mix as never before and you’re not sure if your nerves are making you remember things as you wished they were, or as they actually transpired. Favours you do for younger faces end up costing you more than you'd agreed.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Yours is a sign that doesn't even know how strong you are until you are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. Those you meet by accident today have a profound effect on the way you view the choices in front of you. Putting time aside for study or work pays dividends.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Those you thought you knew well, surprise you with their actions. Neptune makes it hard for you to be a good judge of new faces, and this is shown by the company you seek, who you know will bring drama.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

The need to save money is strong in your stars and you start to realise with ease what and who you need to make a priority. Patience you show with older faces in your life makes a world of difference to how they view the world they live in.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)Y

ou realise from where you stand now, that perseverance is not a long race, it is many short races one after the other. Beware game playing from those who were never meant to be a part of your life going forward.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Success for your sign today seems to be largely a matter of hanging on after others have let go. Patience you show with those you work with for the first time is key to you continuing what could be a financially rewarding relationship going forward.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The limit on your happiness is set only by you, Pisces. Friends let you down by secrets you’d hoped they’d keep, but what you learn from today is that they’ve actually done you a favour in the process. It’s time to stand up for the life you want to live.

