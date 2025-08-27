Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 27th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

A better relationship with close ones begins today. Just remember what you agreed to going in. To seek a different route is not what others want to hear right now. Children are of importance as is a decision you’re consulted on regarding their future.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You’re doing everything in your power to avoid having that much- needed conversation with a certain person. You need more time but others are already imagining the worst. Use today to work out what you want to say, rather than what others are making you feel you have to say.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

The way you do your job comes into question, by those who don’t really have any idea of what you do or how you do it. That lack of energy is more to do with who you have not seen and whose quietness you’ve begun to read into. Make contact, as finding out is essential to what you do next.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

The very face you grew so distant from, offers you an olive branch but you interpret it as game playing. The game is over and what matters now is that you don’t let go of what your heart would spend twice as much time regretting. Phone calls you make bring travel plans back to the fore.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

What matters now is how you feel, Leo. There is no point in you accepting what others offer you, if it will make you feel a version of you, rather than the real you. Unexpected phone calls and visitors bring news which will give you reason to feel excited for you and those involved.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Your psychic senses come to the fore and you find yourself feeling your way to what should happen next. Time you give older faces in your life to make what would be life-changing decisions, is what will make your future path a smooth one.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You want to get straight to the point, but others seem to only want to put obstacles in your path. Males in your life feel like they’re manipulating you, but they just seem to know what makes you tick this month, so give them the chance to put their points across.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Venus in Leo, opposite Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, makes it important that you get freedom of choice. You don’t have time for half promises and made up stories. If you don’t get the facts, you’ll be cutting ties with those who thought they were a permanent part of your life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You’re changing your opinion of someone who shot straight at your heart and who seemed to tick so many boxes. You realise today that being different is what makes life interesting. Whether or not they’re going to be a part of your future plans depends on what they do or do not sacrifice in the name of love.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Something you thought would be a chapter of your life is showing signs of being no more than a page. Stop, look and listen, Capricorn, and you’ll learn that others want to put in the hard work and you’re the one who’s not allowing them to.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Matters of an official nature are highlighted and many of your sign get the chance to clear their name, or prove themselves in an area of your life which has not been going according to plan. Time is on your side so use it to ensure the journey is one of your planning.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Are you asking more of a close one than you would wish to be asked yourself? Somehow you don’t view this from both sides, but you should. Honest talks and teamwork help you make more progress this month than you have all year.

Visit Claire’s website to find out about personal readings, audio horoscopes, and more.