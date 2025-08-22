Astrologer Claire Petulengro

FRIDAY AUGUST 22nd

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Freedom for a sign such as you lies in being brave. The minute your sign chooses what’s in their heart, the stronger you’ll feel. What you don’t want does not need words, as your face has already told others all they need to know.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You want answers to questions that others have not had time to process. Some would say you’re seeing how far you can push them, just to get a reaction. Think about where your actions could lead and make sure you’re willing to dissolve what once meant the world to you.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Courage isn’t having the strength to go on, it’s going on when you don’t have strength. You’ve shown you’re made from strong stuff. Ensure you take full control of what happens next professionally. You’re the one who has to do the work required, so take responsibility.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Give yourself credit where it’s due, Cancer. You’ve been focusing only on what hasn’t gone right, rather than all that has. A trip you made last year links to an offer you receive this month to repeat an experience.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

The things worth doing are not always easy, but knowing you’ve got what it takes to succeed is half your battle won. Beware telling older faces around you too much about a recent change, or they may think they have the right to ask such personal questions going forward.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

The chance to mix with people you have not seen in an age seems to come with a degree of risk. Do others not approve of this friendship? Can you admit that there is a sense of chance taking? Thinking about what you want long-term is key to what you must not do today.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You may not have control over things at the moment, but you soon will have. Use today to work out what you will do when you do get your freedom back. Those who have forced you to lie make you question all you want since life has changed.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Others think you owe them a favour or some sort of loyalty, I say you owe them none. You’ve earnt the right to live life your way. There’s a feeling that you’ve been forced to go back in order to go forward. Chance meetings are anything but today.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Your sign's greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising up every time you fall. Be wary of blaming who you think let you down, as your stars tell me it’s who you don't want to blame that has to take responsibility. The Moon reveals a jealous streak you never knew you had.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your priorities, and that of those around you, are very different recently. You’ve resisted talking things through by hoping you can work through them without needing to talk to each other. You realise today that is not the case. Talks you begin grant you the control you thought you did not have.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Never give up, Aquarius, but feel the passion and don’t be afraid of the unknown. Money you spend without meaning to today could cause problems between you and those who are relying on your funds to move forward. Alternative routes require you to stick to original plans this week.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Be careful who you share your secrets with today. Many of the signs are feeling more chatty than usual and could think nothing of repeating what you asked to be kept between two. Luckily for you, the stars tell me this is about to go in your favour.

