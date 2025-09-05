Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 5th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Sometimes you have to create what you want to be a part of. Use today to manifest the dreams you want to turn into a reality. News from far away gives you reason to get excited about what the future now has in store. New friends are set to become firm friends.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Beware of cutting corners in your work, as those with the power are watching, Showing you’re a professional is what can get you to the position you dream. Solo business paths are given a boost by ideas you have from today.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

The need to talk to those who would not give you answers is strong, but know that they're only likely to tell you what they choose for you to know and not all the facts you seek. Your stars tell me you already have your answers.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

What’s important for your sign is not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you want, no matter how much others tell you that you can’t. Rise to the challenges which others place before you. I see it can be the making of you.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Save your regrets for the things you haven’t done, rather than the things you have. You begin to see who has been helping you and who’s been hindering you. By seeing who has selfish intentions you work out who you’re going to distance yourself from on a permanent basis.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

The sky is not the limit for your sign, Virgo. There’s a whole universe beyond it. Beware of others trying to get you to pay for things they would not pay out for you in return. Be of the mind that you are not going to drop your standards any longer. With offers this week, you’ll see why you don’t have to!

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You have not had the reaction you thought you would in your personal life, and the temptation will be strong for you to act out just for a reaction. Stop and think about what you want to happen, rather than what others are trying to force on you.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Don’t be afraid to go a different way about getting what you want. It’s how you’ll meet those who can show you an alternative path to get to where you need to be. Don’t be afraid to hold out for what you’re worth professionally. I see it can be the making of you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

The greatest thing for your sign is not so much where you stand, but in what direction you are moving. Beware of committing to professional dates you know you may have to cancel. Those concerned are relying on you more than you first realise.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

No problem is too small to be shared and I know you’ll feel better for allowing others to share your load. News of someone you thought you’d never see again gives you reason to want to make contact. Sleep on it, though.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Today you see the positives in life you hadn't noticed before. You begin to search for a life that is of your making, rather than the one others have forced you into. Think before you accuse family of something that could cause a permanent divide.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You’ve gone through a lot of emotional changes over the last few weeks, but you’re finally coming out the other side. You see who you no longer want to invest your time, energy and most importantly your heart, into.

