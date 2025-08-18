Your Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

MONDAY AUGUST 18th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

You’re wary of taking the next step forward. Ask yourself what is really getting in the way. It seems to be more about the lack of faith you have in yourself, rather than what others have or have not done. Travel plans promise better financial opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Take a leap of faith and go for what you know can make you happy and not others’ versions of it. Money you don’t pay out, that you should, could see you being forced to pay out more than was actually needed. A day to check deadline dates and due dates both personally and professionally

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Nothing ever becomes real until it is experienced. A forgetful mood could see others accused of not caring about what’s clearly important to them. Working as a team helps take you closer to what you want and in better time than was previously an option.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Time you want to spend with loved ones has not been easy to find, but going forward is something you can and should make a more concerted effort for. Although changes can’t be instant, they can still be underway. Putting your own money into your profession gets your name to where it needs to be.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Only you can decide if you want to continue on the path you're on. What you do know is that you want your path going forward to be a simpler one and to not create so many casualties along the way. Beware of those who try to borrow money with no intention of returning it.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

It is a more confident Virgo that I write today. You don’t need others to guide you for you know instinctively who is no longer going to be a part of your plans going forward. Showing faith in older people's decisions will also grant you the respect you’ve been craving.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Could it be that you’re blaming the wrong person for what didn’t go your way? It would seem so, Libra. Patience you show with the younger faces in your life can get you the more open relationship you’ve craved since this year began. Don’t be afraid to contact old work contacts in order to find new ones.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You find yourself doing others' work for them and even covering for professionals who need an alibi for what they haven’t done, but should have. Beware of throwing good money after bad, when you could be saving money if you enlisted some professional support and help.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You’re thinking of doing something you shouldn't but you’re more interested in knowing if you can get away with it, than you are finding any kind of peace for both sides. Don’t be afraid to involve new faces into plans with old friends. You’re shaping a life you’re going to love to live.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Don’t think you can’t get what you want, but focus on what needs to be done to get to where you need to be. Little things cost more money than you had prepared yourself to have to pay out. Your stars tell me a third party could, and will, take on some of this responsibility.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Try to give others the chance to put their point across today. Not only are you not hearing them, but you are not recognising the rights they deserve. Things you pay to join or be a part of mark the start of a really constructive and memorable chapter of your work journey.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Others can only take control of your life if you allow them to. You’ve given as much as you can to something which others have not given the same effort or attention to. Stepping away from what you know others should take on, takes you a step closer toward your true goals.

Visit Claire’s website to find out about personal readings, audio horoscopes, and more.