Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 1st

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Your life is not defined by the things that happen to you, but by the actions you take in response to them. You realise this by those you deal with this week, who do what they want, regardless of what others may think or say. Taking the lead in love this week can change everything.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

When you act as if you can do something, soon enough you will discover that you can, Taurus. You’ve been allowing signs who are not even as strong as you to affect your good judgement. We are not all supposed to want the same things out of life. It’s time to live yours out loud.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Let go of worries about things you can’t control. You can only be responsible for your own behaviour. When you do your best, you will never lose. Those you meet by accident this week will soon become an important part of your future.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Today you learn your limitations, and in turn learn to find a way to work around a problem you could not get through last week. A more creative you comes to the fore from today and opportunities others offer you begin a more progressive chapter for you financially and professionally.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

You’ve been taking care of everyone’s needs but your own. You internalised your feelings, but now realise that burying your head in the sand is not going to see the progress you seek. Temporary professional offers turn into long term ones, if you gravitate only towards all that brings you joy.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Beware of being pushed into things which makes others’ lives easier, but yours more complicated. If you allow yourself to be controlled, you will be. Taking a stand for what you really need to happen next can turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary one.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Saturn goes back to Pisces until February 13th. You realise what you’ve been putting up with that can never serve you. You gain more clarity than you’ve had all year to know what has to happen next in order for you to be set free.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Difficulties are things that show a Scorpio who they really are. You may have felt broken, but I see you’re now stronger in those broken places. Put your best foot forward today and get back into the routine that’s needed to feel in control.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You’re thinking about the little changes you want to make in your life, when deep down inside you know it’s a big change that has to happen for you to move on to your next chapter. Mars makes it impossible for you not to wear your heart on your sleeve, but today that’s actually a good thing!

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

In the words of Mark Twain, ‘Plan for the future, because that is where you are going to spend the rest of your life’. Time you spend on the things you enjoy opens up a whole new avenue of possible professional paths you’d never considered before.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

The need to talk to who is on your mind is not an easy decision to make, for it comes with casualties. What you realise today, is that those who mind don’t matter and those who matter won’t mind. A great day for job interviews and for asking for more from your career.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Be yourself, not the person others think you should be. Have confidence in just being you. The more you think about a certain person, the more you want to get to know about their plans for the future and if you can be a part of them.

Visit Claire’s website to find out more, plus personal readings, audio horoscopes.