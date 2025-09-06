Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 6th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Time you take for you today, is time well spent. You’ve had mixed feelings about a certain situation for some time now, but you now start to see where you can make things right for you. You can and should be selfish, as your eyes open up to the life you can and should lead.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You are such an individual sign, with individual needs, that it takes a special someone to tick all of your boxes. Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great. Travel offers you receive around this time help you turn that all important corner. Definitely a day you should wear your heart on your sleeve!

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You're experiencing brain overload. Take a step back from life today and try to take a look at the bigger picture. First dates, and even reconciliations, go well at this time…if, and only if, you’re willing to take the lead.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

There is a more artistic flair to your work at this time, which could see many of your sign moving into a more creative area of their work. Don’t be afraid to go back and learn what you’re missing. Those who matter will admire you for it.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

The need to see someone important to you could see many of your sign telling lies to those you’ve only just got back on track with. Be careful of causing drama in the very areas you’re finally getting somewhere in. This could be your last chance to prove you’re serious.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

We are all students and we are all teachers. If you open your mind and share your experiences and knowledge this month, your life will be richer for it. Fun times link to you saying ‘yes’ to younger faces' ideas and plans.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Stop putting up barriers, Libra, and let love in! You can restore your faith in love if you let down those defences. Who you haven’t spoken to in your inner circle is more relevant than you’re admitting to your current mood.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

This is a really good time to give up bad habits and to start healthier routines. Beware of being dragged back to the past over an issue which you and I know you’d put to bed weeks ago. Standing by your words is key to the power you’re seeking.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

If you can work on setting yourself free from your past, then you will clear the way for a new future. Beware of throwing good money after bad in a home matter which others are not as innocent as they claim.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)If you believe you can do something, then you’ve taken the first step towards achieving it, Capricorn. Health matters could prove expensive if you don’t take control now.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)The decisions and steps you make now are the footprints which others will follow. Try to be proud of your actions and don’t do to others what you would not wish done to yourself. News of pregnancies and births splits the family.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Don’t look back, but keep eyes firmly forward, Pisces. What you want may have changed, but what lies before you now is a better plan that the one you started out with. Geminis link to a past issue which you need to tie up to go forward.

