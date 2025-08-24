Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro

SUNDAY AUGUST 24th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Others may chastise you for having to have your own way this weekend, but you know it’s the only way to what you want your life to be about. Today, others try to highlight what you have not done, rather than acknowledging what you have.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

The Sun in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini and surprises are waiting. I know you’re going to like what happens that you don’t expect. Beware of getting involved in financial disputes in which others refuse to look at the facts.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Others listen when you speak, so don’t be afraid to speak your mind. It’s what can get you closer to your dreams. Those who expect you to pay for your own travel in your work can think again. You just need to be aware you’re keeping manners to the fore with those who can and will pick holes in anything you do.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

You can’t build a reputation on what you’re going to do, but you can lead by example. A job for your sign has to be one that you are in control of and which others can’t take control of you with. Money you pay out for younger faces proves you’re serious with your intentions.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Changes to the home are needed, but you’re not sure you’re ready to invest in something that you think could change in a heartbeat. Getting others to pay their way tonight proves harder than you thought. Realise this before you pay out on their behalf.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You’ve changed the way you deal with problems. You don’t feel the need to be so secretive about your plans now, for others understand you’re going to do what you want anyway. What you’re waiting to find out is if they’re going to join you.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Flexibility you show in timings and deadlines can do much to earn you the respect you’ve been craving. Lost items could see others branding you a liar if you don’t add a more structured feel to this weekend. Contact from your past promises an immediate boost to income.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

People may doubt what you say, but they will believe what you do. Don’t be afraid to bring forward the timing of changes in your work. The sooner you get into what is happening, the sooner you will be able to understand it more and where it can lead going forward.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Turn that setback into a comeback. It’s how you’ll be able to stand proud about all you want to do with your life. Tests which are moved or changed date wise is not a bad thing, but a chance to rethink your approach to what you now know is upcoming.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your element of earth is making it hard for you to think on the go. You ask others to give you more time to acclimatise to the changes which you didn’t ask for, but which you’re certainly adapting to. Minor health niggles become expensive ones if you don’t address them before Tuesday.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Self trust is the first secret of success. Things that you took for granted are now the things which are keeping you grounded. Build on this to work on the base you’ve been craving. Those who say they’ll commit can prove it with things they sign and pay for in the days ahead

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

It is a more emotive Pisces that I write to than the one who entered this month. That’s because you’ve realised others are speaking from the heart, something you gave up hope they would do. You're not sure what to do now that you’ve been offered what you asked for, but you will if you slow your pace and learn to breathe in the moment.