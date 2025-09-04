Astrologer Claire Petulengro

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 4th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

A single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities for a sign such as you. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do. Nothing is impossible once you believe in yourself. Gambles in business cause a delay to finances coming in, but what you gain in the process is self respect.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

So many of our dreams seem out of our reach, and impossible. Today you can find the will power needed for success and it lies in you talking out loud about your dreams and desires. Why? You talk, others listen.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You’re finding it hard to work through the mixed feelings you’ve been having and this has much to do with the fact that you’re listening too much to what others think you should do, rather than what feels right to you.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

A hectic mind has made it difficult for you to tell the difference between fact and fiction. The need to please others is taking over making you a priority. Beware of lending money to those who didn’t pay it back last time.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Taking no chances in life, means wasting your dreams. Don't be afraid to live your life out loud. You start to see with ease who is there for you and who has been walking for the sake of it. Happy times link to you sticking to promises made for the weekend.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You find yourself with a short fuse towards a close one. You’re wondering why, but if you look a little closer you’ll see that you’ve been pushed out of your comfort zone, more than once over the last two weeks.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Loyalty and respect are two of the most important things to you. There’s been a question mark over all you’re doing, which has more to do with who you move forward with than how you move forward. Beware using the past to clear up a current love issue.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Believe in yourself, Scorpio. Pick a path that you know deep down in your soul you will be proud to live. Advice others give you at this time is meant with their best interests at heart, not yours.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

So what if you fell down yesterday? Stand up today, Sagittarius. Old work contacts help you to break through into new areas, if you can be creative with your connecting skills today.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You’re beginning to take more of an interest in your own wellbeing and this is proved by the way you make your needs a priority and no longer give in to those who only ever put their needs to the fore. A good time to kick bad habits, even those you failed to give up before.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Don’t let them tame you, Aquarius. I'm so proud of the person you’ve become. You didn't just learn from the lessons you went through this year, but you’ve grown from them too.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You, my friend, must dare and dare again. Then after, go on daring. It’s how you’ll prove you were born to stand out and not fit in. Those who try to make you choose professionally, are doing so with their own timings in mind, not true timing.

