Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

TUESDAY AUGUST 19th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

It’s not until you actually try, that you will know what you can’t do. You’ve been listening to those who have no idea what you’re really capable of. Beware of paying out more than you should for travel which can actually be gotten for free, or at a major discount.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

You see that a close one is acting out of character but you’re not sure what role you play in the unrest which is making for such a difficult atmosphere. Time is on your side to find out the truth and separate it from fiction. A day to be more truthful about your feelings for life to fall into place as you truly desire.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

This is the beginning of a really exciting professional time. Others see you at your best and are willing to go out of their way to support you. Missing appointments, which have taken weeks if not months to get, is not just stupid, it’s what can see you falling out with who you've only just made up with.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

An emotional line up makes it hard for anyone to escape the opinions you’ll be giving. Family costs you time and money if you try to buy more time on what they know should have been sorted weeks ago. Talking to those involved, and not third parties, helps you get the answers so far lacking.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

The need for you to find out what others really want is casting you as controlling, even though you and I know you deserve to ask for proof to the promises others made you today. Beware of paying for what you can get for free with patience.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You’re not supposed to know what you want, but you do know what you don’t want, and that’s at least a step in the right direction. News you did not want others to be privy to, may be unavoidable if you’re to enter an area of your work which can bring in a better income.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

While the path of least resistance is rarely the right one, the path of less resistance might be just the shortcut to the success you need. Family forces your hand on a gathering you’re not sure you want to be a part of. They know this but choose to ignore it.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You think you can’t work through the issues in your life, but I see you can and will. Accept offers to go where you’ll feel outside of your comfort zone today. It's how you'll grow through life, instead of just going through it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Don’t fall into the trap of letting others make you feel bad today, Sagittarius. Those who are being negative, judgemental and critical think you need to do things their way, but I see you need to follow the path that suits you. Ring now to hear how Mercury hands you the power of persuasion with perfect timing.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Try to put thought behind all you do today. You’ve been given the time you need to think about what you want, and others have shown more than enough patience and respect. Could it be that you know what you want could mean cutting cords with those associated with a certain face too?

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Now that you can put a problem in your life behind you, you’re still left asking yourself what you’ve learnt from all that occurred. Be of the mind that you’ll try new things and that you will test your limits more professionally too.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

You thought you knew a close one, but now you’re not so sure. Plans which are changed by close ones are not done to make your life more difficult but to enable you both to be able to move forward together, stronger. Phone calls you make in the morning hours can cancel a bill or debt.

