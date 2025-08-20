Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 20th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Being happy does not have to be complicated. It’s only more difficult when you give in to what others want and don’t listen to your own desires and dreams. A debt you thought you would have to pay can be disputed, if you talk and don't shout at those you need to help you.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

There's a more frustrating feel to all you have to get through today. Money that failed to come through can be gotten through more professional channels, if you put out feelers for new options to old problems. The chance to go somewhere different may take funds, but can also prove unforgettable.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

It may take you longer to go the proper route professionally, but trust me when I tell you that it will save you years later down the line. News of someone from your past gives you reason to want to reach out to who used to be an important part of your routine. Remember first why they left.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Don’t allow your mind to tell your heart what to do. This mind gives up easily. Instead feel your way to all you love. Your priorities in life change this month but you and I know one in particular won’t be going anywhere quietly.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Lying on behalf of others is more of a responsibility than you’re currently willing to admit. Think about how you would feel if someone were to try to fool you the same way. What you put out to the universe in days ahead is what you’ll get back. Time to prioritise what you need.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Your health is becoming a mirror image of your emotional state. Don’t let others judge you for what is a different version of a story they’ve already lived through. Double standards are at play. Taking back control links to travel you know you should take, but others are resisting.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

In order to succeed, you must first believe that you can. Facts are hard to find in business today, and you’d be wise to resist what others try to force your hand in and to find your own way forward. Venus brings conversation to the fore which so far both sides have resisted.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

I can’t take away the worry you are feeling, but I can confirm that you will get through all that’s landed in your lap. You may not have asked for this drama, but you have definitely been landed with it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

You seem to be back-peddling over all that’s been said. You’re the one who escalated this situation and you’re also the one who can settle matters with facts you’ve learnt, but have yet to share with those who will be affected.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

If you find yourself having to do other’s jobs as well as your own, then do it with care and tact. Rushing will only prove why others were right to have doubts and will also cast you as chaotic to those you need to invest in you both short-term and long-term.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

This is a great time for your sign to start new jobs or to apply for ones they find along the way. Those you meet look up to you for what you give away for free, but know where and when you should step away from what is clearly a case of revenge for a certain sign and person.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Being at the right place, at the right time, can see many of your sign moving up the career ladder and making up for the lost time which the stars saw you having at the beginning of last month. News of a split in your house of work leaves you with more power and choice than you’ve ever had before.