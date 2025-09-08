Astrologer Claire Petulengro

Claire Petulengro Astrologer to the famous

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 8th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

When you think there is nowhere to go but down, look up and you’ll soon see another way. Pretending you can put up with something, you and I know you can’t, is only holding you back from a life you’d love to lead.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

The Uranus retrograde has made it hard for you to separate fact from fiction. You find it hard to trust your own instincts due to the words others have said, which have pushed you off your course. Beware those who promise money with no dates attached.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You find it hard not to speak your mind, as you've had enough of trying to placate those around you. Beware those who try to rush work plans which you know still need research and time to be the best possible. You’re of the mind that you’ll take back control of life, and with the backing of the stars, you can!

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

To know that you have survived before, is to know that you will do so again. Fresh starts with difficult family members makes you feel better about upcoming plans and also gives you the opportunity to claim back the independence they tried to take away.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Although you may not have power over events at this time, you do have the power over your attitude towards them, and that my friend, is the key to your success. Things you buy at this time are a clear indication of which path you’re no longer going to go down.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Don’t let others take away power. Your strength lies in knowing what you don’t want. You’ve been trying to rush what is better left to time to solve. You’re worried that others will back out of what they agreed, but you don’t realise the power of your attraction, Virgo.

Call in to Claire’s website to get more details, plus personal readings, audio horoscopes.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You’re seeing a new side to a close one which is making you question what you now want to happen next. Children, and decisions you make for them at this time, helps you feel more in control and restores the balance needed.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Those who think you haven’t moved on are in for a big surprise, as you’re ready to make you a priority and to live your life your way. You’re playing on the fact that others think they know you better than you know yourself. How wrong they are.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Once you choose hope, anything's possible. You were allowing those who are not as strong as you to bring you down. Today you realise they never were, and are still not, strong enough to succeed. You find courage by taking steps towards what you want for the first time in an age.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Others want answers you’re not ready to give. No one can force a Capricorn to do what they want to, so those concerned are going to find themselves in for a short, sharp shock. Those who leave your life this week do not return.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Someone from your past is on your mind for reasons which are more confusing than you first realise. Are you remembering things as they were, or as you’d have liked them to be? Older faces prove very judgemental on your personal affairs so be careful what you tell them.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The chance to make more money doing things you love is strong now. Don't be afraid to chase your dreams and don't settle for anyone, accept the best version of them. New titles and names in your work help you build something really special now.

Check out Claire’s website to get more details, plus personal readings, audio horoscopes.