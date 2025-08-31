SEPTEMBER MONTHLY HOROSCOPES BY CLAIRE PETULENGRO

Claire Petulengro

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Mercury enters Virgo until September 18th. This transit sees Mercury back in one of his houses and brings out the perfectionist in you! You know what you want, how you want it and there’s not a sign who can stand in your way! Not even unpredictable family members, who have been refusing to work as a team, can upset you anymore. You’re taking back control and not a moment too soon.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

The Full Moon on the 7th in Pisces brings to the fore the things that you want, but which you’ve had to put off for longer than you thought, or wanted to. Use the psychic line up this month to try again where you failed. Those who would not help you now will, as will those you haven’t thought of asking yet! Relationships you work on this month help you shape a life you’re going to love to live.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini. Expect the unexpected and you’ll still be in for a surprise. Events this month give you a reality check and you are forced to think about who you can really count on. Those you realise you can’t, you’ll be taking steps to distance yourself from on a permanent basis. Home matters cost you time and money you had not prepared for. Get in the driving seat, as what happens now can save you a small fortune in the long run.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

On the 7th Uranus is retrograde in Gemini until November 8th and makes it crystal clear what you need to go back and do that can take you forward. You’re not afraid of wanting to play the role of student again, but this time with a more alternative and unconventional feel! Changes are coming that may mean a move of house for many crabs, so don’t be afraid to explore every possibility, no matter how daunting.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Mercury enters Libra opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces mid-month and you’re forced to look at all sides of both the stories and choices in front of you. As this is the first time you’ve done this in an age, you need to ensure you don’t become a victim of emotional blackmail. Manifest a life you’re going to love to live. Your stars are ready with the astral back up needed, my friend.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

You’re looking for a cleaner and less complicated life and the New Moon in Virgo on the 21st helps you find the tools needed for such a journey. The planets are on your side to help you make a bigger and better career for yourself. In fact, don’t be surprised if you find out that superiors you thought did not care for you have promotions in mind. You are the most critical judge of yourself recently, but your view should be much clearer from the 23rd.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Mercury in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini and you push yourself to be the best you possible. No longer are you willing to take a version of what you want, but with Mercury in one of his houses, you become the author of your story and not just a character in the book of life. Try not to bite at the bait that will be put before you by certain irritable signs in the zodiac.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 7th sees you finally willing to say out loud, what and who you need to be happy. It’s a more experimental you I write to today. You’re ready to explore the person you’ve become, instead of the role you involuntarily become cast in. The more dramatic a decision you make, the more success you will find. Overtime and excess work you take on at this time is set to pay you back tenfold.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

A slow start to the month may be deceiving. Don’t be fooled, you’re ready to move forward, more so than you have all year. The Sun meets Mercury in Virgo on the 13th and you’re no longer backwards in coming forwards when asking questions. However, before committing to a change you know will take over your life, find out what others are and aren’t willing to do to help. It may change what you decide to do next!

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Don’t expect this month to go as planned. An ultimatum connects to work and a situation you were unaware was on a time schedule. On the 21st, the Sun is in Virgo opposite Saturn retrograde in Pisces and you don’t need others to show you the way as you follow your heart and feel your way to what should happen next. Don’t be afraid to make decisions based on what makes you happy, Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

The autumn equinox, paired with the Sun entering Libra, promises it’s a calmer you who emerges. One who knows, without thinking, that they are their own best friend and that you’ll no longer punish yourself for others' mistakes. The New Moon in Virgo on the 21st, in opposition to Saturn and Neptune, helps you to admit what’s not working and to feel good about letting it go.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Mercury is in Libra, trine to Uranus retrograde in Gemini, and this is the perfect time to push harder for what you want. You’ve spent so much time focusing on helping others with their lives, that this must feel strange to have to think of you. Take that time and use it well. You can make your next decision your bravest and most successful in a decade! Call my starline now to hear why foreign names and accents are relevant to your month and even your year!

