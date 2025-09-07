Astrologer Claire Petulengro

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 7th

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Time you thought you had spare will turn out to be very much needed by events which others did not tie up as they’d promised. Luckily, with the energy the stars are offering to you, there is nothing before you that I know you can’t complete.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Try not to judge those you meet this weekend by first impressions. It is, in fact, the very faces you think hold no power who could just hold it all. Be open to new ways of doing things. Life is about to get more than a little interesting if you do.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

If you act as if what you do makes a difference, it will. You’re rushing when you should be walking and enjoying the experiences before you. Mixed messages from professionals makes it hard for you to invest yourself fully. Use the coming days to talk things through.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Don’t give up, Cancer, for now is just the time and place the tide will turn. Technical problems highlight a communication problem with a face who you now realise was being difficult for the sake of it. Boundaries you set now help you feel back in control.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

It is only when you put aside your fears and limitations that you will discover the true extent of your abilities. An addition to the family circle may put your nose out of joint, but can in fact be a positive addition to the family, if you’d give them a chance.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Fresh starts and new beginnings all make for the happier Virgo I write to today. Check missed calls and messages for clues on what’s not going to happen that others had planned. It can shed much light on what you really want to happen next.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Look more kindly on your scars, Libra. Let them remind you that the pain is over and that you’re now in the healing part, which can lead to the part worth waiting for. Jupiter helps you solve a financial dilemma, if you can look and think outside the box.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You make up your mind that you’re no longer going to be the victim, but you’re going to write your own story and live by your words and values. Those who don’t share your vision will soon be a part of your past.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

If you can add a little more self belief to the mix, then you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Beware of those who promise money but show no proof or serious intention. Your time is precious. Don’t waste it with who you know you're not going forward with.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You find yourself having to take on something you would rather pass on. What you find in the process, is how you really feel about those closest to you. Those who you have lost respect for soon find themselves on the outside of your circle.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

You think a close one is pushing you away, but I see they’re just trying to deal with the past, before they can accept the future with a clear mind and open heart. You’d learn this, if you talked to them, and not at them.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The Full Moon in Pisces sees you finally willing to say out loud what you need to be happy. It’s a more experimental you I write to today. You’re ready to explore the person you’ve become, instead of the role you involuntarily become cast in. The more dramatic a decision you make, the more success you will find.

