One of my favourite things to do in summer is not wearing any makeup.

Skin care

I love the feeling of the sun hitting my skin without worrying about my foundation getting too oily or my pores showing under my concealer.

As someone who has spent years and a ridiculous amount of money to get their skin to this point, here are the changes I’ve made that transformed my skin.

Double cleansing

Double cleansing has so many benefits, including helping prevent clogged pores, reducing breakouts and removing excess oil and dirt.

It’s especially important for anyone who wears makeup throughout the day, or like me, someone who layers a lot of products in their morning routine.

Typically, it involves using two cleansers, one oil-based and the other a water-based cleanser.

Truth be told, I don’t know what that means, but I use the Simple moisturising facial followed by Cerave’s SA cleanser, and that works for me.

Active ingredients

To not complicate things, active ingredients in skincare are ingredients that target a particular skin concern like acne, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Some common active ingredients include retinol, AHAs &BHAs, Niacinamide and Hyaluronic acid.

It’s best to figure out what skin concerns you have and then research what active ingredients to use.

I have acne-prone skin and suffer from hyperpigmentation, so I use the Garnier Vitamin C serum and La Roche-Posay Duo blemish treatment.

Hydration

You’ve probably heard that drinking 2 litres of water will lead to clear skin.

While water does help with overall health, skincare hydration does not mean H2O.

Dehydrated skin suffers from water loss and struggles to lock in moisture, so an active ingredient like Hyaluronic Acid is best.Even with oily skin, my skin can get dehydrated and so I use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost moisturiser and a hyaluronic acid serum.

I scream. You scream. We all scream for sunscreen

SPF is the most important part of any good summer.

Sunscreen is not only medically important but is essential to having a dewy face this summer, so don’t settle for any basic sunscreen.

Find one that is effective and leaves your skin feeling smooth and not sticky.

As a Black woman, I have looked for sunscreens that don’t leave a white cast.

My go-to sunscreen at the moment is La Roche-Posay, but another recommendation is the Super Goop invisible sunscreen

Scroll down for the morning and night routine that has transformed my skin.

Morning routine

Cleanse: Simple Moisturising facial wash

Toner: L’Oreal Glycolic toner

Serum 1: Garnier Hyaluronic Acid serum

Serum 2: Garnier Vitamin C serum

Treatment: La Roche Posay Effaclar Duo+

Mositurer: Neutrogena Hydro Boost

SPF: La Roche Posay sunscreen

Nightime Rountine

Double Cleanse: Simple Moisturising facial wash -> Cerave SA Smoothing Cleanser

Serum: Boots Niacinamide serum

Treatment: The Ordinary retinol

Moisturisier: Neutrogena Hydro boost

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

