Indoor swimming has year-round appeal as fun sporting or recreational activity. Especially for those in the UK, it offers a consistent way to get exercise while sheltering from the usual inclement weather. While there are many different indoor sports available, swimming is a great one for aiding a wide range of issues, both physical and mental. These include aiding in cardiovascular fitness, stress relief, muscle tone and joint-friendly exercises. As such, there are many opportunities and reasons to go swimming.

Indoor pool fashion

Better still, there are typically an array of fitness classes, free swim sessions, family sessions and rehabilitation programmes to sign up to. Getting into a pool routine does involve an initial investment though. You will need the right gear including swimsuits, non-slip footwear, a robe, swim caps and towels. It's also often a requirement to get a membership, which can make the process a little more expensive in comparison to other types of sports.

Choosing the Right Swimsuit: Fit, Function & Long-Term Value

As you need to be streamlined when swimming, choosing the right swimming costume or swimsuit is a must. In fact, it's the most critical item on the swimming list. You need to make sure that you choose one that fits well, and resists chlorine. This is essential if you want to enjoy one that is comfortable and long-lasting. There are multiple different cuts, styles and designs that come along with choosing swimwear. What's good and what's not depends on whether you're a man or a woman as well as the type of swimming you intend to do.

For instance, women should choose a swimsuit that offers strong support if they plan on doing laps or fitness swimming. This means that you can look at one-piece suits for complete support. These come with various back shapes which can ensure better comfort. Alternatively, you can opt for two-piece athletic bikinis which can also be supportive and streamlined. Which you choose, and the strap configuration really depends on your body type and the activity you are doing.

For men, knee-length jammers, square-cut trunks and briefs are all available. Each of these offers something slightly different in terms of coverage and compression.

With all this in mind, it's still important to consider fabric type, not just style. Polyester blends are more chlorine-resistant which can be useful. You should also look for inner lining for improved comfort, and check out the different brands for sizing discrepancies before jumping on board. As sizing can vary, it's essential to test the fit when the suit is wet.

However, quality swimsuits can be expensive. This is because they're typically made from more durable materials and have better construction. But, it means you will save money as there is better resistance to wear and stretching over time. Luckily there are ways you can save when shopping for quality swimwear. For example, you should look to reputable brands for purchases. Adidas for example, is known for producing swimwear that balances durability, design and performance. It is also possible to take advantage of online Adidas discount codes and vouchers for the official store, which can make their premium gear much more affordable. You should also look at outlet stores and seasonal sales to see if there are other discounts that can help you balance quality and value for your swimming needs.

Smart Choices for the Pool: Essentials Beyond the Swimsuit

If you're going to go swimming, then you need to plan your gear list. As touched upon, there are a variety of things you need. Slippers or flip-flops are essential if you want to walk safely on slippery surfaces as well as make sure you're staying hygienic. If you're looking to ensure good temperature regulation, then you need absorbent robes. Once your swimming session is over, make sure you have waterproof bags to conveniently carry all your items home. And when swimming, add to your outfit by using goggles to protect your eyes and a swim cap to reduce drag.

All of these items help to make swimming a more enjoyable experience, especially for regular swimmers. Rather than something recreational, think about your swimwear as something that's functional athletic wear instead of as a fashion item. Make sure you choose swimwear that supports your movement, stays secure and can handle frequent usage. Explore the different swimwear options and focus on fit and function when you shop.