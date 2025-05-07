THE status symbol of spring, cute keychain monsters affectionately known as Labubu’s have taken the world by storm.

Keychain Monsters

Fairy tale and Nordic mythology inspired soft toys, these creatures were first born as sketches back in 2015 to Hong kong-born, Netherlands raised artist Kasing Lung; now sold exclusively by Chinese toy brand Pop Mart.

Sold in blind boxes only contributing to the hype, people have been seen queuing for hours outside any and all shop branches just trying to get their hands on one - often to no avail however, with stocks online selling out in mere seconds.

Described by many as being ‘like carrying round a little piece of your childhood’, even Hollywood are getting involved with celebrities including Rhinanna and Dua Lipa having been pictured with the gremlins swinging from their bags.

With six standard coloured figures plus a series special in each bundle to collect, Labubu’s have had three main waves so far: Macaron, Have a Seat and Big Energy.

The perfect fun accompaniment to any bag; pop-culture brands and creators have even gone as far as to introduce Labubu clothing, accessory and furniture lines for the ultimate on-the-go personality statement.

Collector markets notoriously known for astronomical resell prices, Labubus are no exception, with the £13 + pointy-ear pals already boasting an asking price of up to two times as much as RRP on sites like Ebay and Vinted.

Predecessor to similar trends like Jellycats, Beanie Babies, Carebears and even Build-a-bears, its expected the hype will eventually wear off, but not without headlines. Catching the attention of reproducers and thieves alike, the dolls themselves aren't they only things blowing up our feeds, with thousands of consumers flooding platforms Tik Tok, Instagram and X to educate on the Labubu’s fake siblings ‘Lafufu’s’, and warn they shouldn't be left unsupervised.

by Katie Ransome Female First