Alicia Vikander loves dressing for autumn because she has a "thing for knits".

Alicia Vikander loves autumn fashion

The 36-year-old actress describes her style as "quite Scandinavian: nice materials, quite muted" and admits she looks forward to the end of summer because fall fashion can be "much more fun".

She told Stylist magazine: "Autumn is my favourite season to dress for. I haven’t bought many new things over the past year, because I’m being mum a lot, but I have a thing for knits.

"I love layers, and the casualness of my everyday life can be more fun in autumn."

Alicia went on to reveal she enjoys buying new pieces, but she operates a "one in, one out" system to make sure her wardrobe never gets too full.

She explained: "I try and do a one in, one out in my wardrobe and give things to charity."

Alicia previously opened up about her style choices in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine in 2019, insisting she prefers classic pieces that will last.

She told the publication: "I think I just started to find my own style. I am very classic and have a lot of pieces in my wardrobe that I know I will have for a long time.

“I’ve started to wear a lot of blazers and simple-cut jeans. I love jewelry and coats. Shoes and bags also mean a lot to me. I like being able to just put on a T-shirt and jeans but then make an outfit with accessories."

Alicia didn't have a lot of money growing up so she snapped up bargains on the high street it at second hand stores, declaring: "I loved having someone ask me where I got something, and I would say, ‘I got it at H and M'."

However, she also admitted making a fashion faux-pas when she was a teenager as she went through a "hip-hop period".

She said: "In my teens, I went through a full-on hip-hop period. I would wear huge hoop earrings, baggy trousers, and this reversible velvet Adidas jacket that I spent a lot of money on because I thought it was an investment piece at the time.

"I’m not going to show you photos of that!"