Amelia Gray Hamlin believes blush can "make or break" a look.

Amelia Gray Hamlin loves blush

The 23-year-old model spent a lot of time being "very anti-blush" but has grown to learn how colouring her cheeks can have a dramatic affect on her appearance.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: " I'm new to blush, but it excites me these days. I was very anti-blush for a very long time, especially when I bleached my eyebrows.

"But then something shifted, and I realised how important blush is - also how important the colour of blush is.

"I think it’s a misconception that there should be one universal colour of blush for everybody. An orange, pink, or red all create such different looks.

"I think blush will make or break a look. I don't think it's for every occasion, though."

When it comes to her base, Amelia prefers not to use foundation.

Asked her favourite foundation, she said: "Plot twist: I don’t use foundation. I use a tinted sunscreen that one of my makeup artists showed me and mix it with Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter. For concealer, I use the Kylie Cosmetics ones."

And the brunette beauty doesn't see any benefits in using a primer.

She said: "I don't know what primer is. Well, I guess I know what it is, but I feel like it suffocates your pores. I also don’t wear make-up enough to need it. It’s really for a nine-to-five make-up day."

However, Amelia believes it is "very important" to finish her beauty look with a setting spray.

She said: "Setting spray is very important. I’ve only ever used the Huda Beauty one in the silver packaging or the Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray. My mom always puts the Charlotte one in my stocking for Christmas."

Meanwhile, Amelia appealed to MAC to bring back one of her favourite products.

She said: "I always use this MAC circular contour stick that was cool-toned from the ‘90s that all the girlies buy on eBay.

"I was lucky enough to get mine from a make-up artist on set one day after she was using it on me. I put it on my eyes, cheeks, and sometimes lips.

"I’ll put my Lip Glass on top in a brown shade. Nobody is allowed to use it - just me. Please bring it back, MAC!"