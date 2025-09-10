Andie MacDowell refuses to feel "shameful" about "ageing".

Andie MacDowell is embracing getting older

The 67-year-old actress hit out at expectations that women must always "look young" no matter how old they are, and the Four Weddings and a Funeral star has vowed to continue to "look like [she is] supposed to look" instead of undergoing cosmetic procedures to turn back time.

In a video message to The Drew Barrymore Show for the host's 50 F*** Its panel discussion, she said: “I love you, Drew! Thank you for doing this. I look back at my grandmother, who was the matriarch. A strong woman. We just revered her. We respected her. We never would’ve ever expected her to look young. That was not a concept that existed.

“This concept has demeaned us as we age. It has now made us feel shameful.

"I have three little grandchildren and I’m gonna be a grandmother for them and I’m gonna look like I’m supposed to look, because I love myself. And I don’t have to look young. And I love you for doing this!”

Andie has spoken vocally on the subject in the past and thinks it is funny that she's faced criticsm for her natural grey hair.

She told Katie Couric in a YouTube interview: "It makes me laugh when someone says it makes her look older.

"You know I'm [turning] 65, what do you think, I look 75 just because I let my hair go?

"But I don't care, I want to be old.

"I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't want to be young. I've been young. And to be an older person trying to be young, what an effort. That's a lot of effort. I just can't keep up the charade... I can't!"

But the Groundhog Day actress has also noted it is "individual choice" on how people approach the signs of getting older.

She told People magazine: “I think it's an individual choice. My two oldest sisters will colour their hair forever. So, I think everybody has to make their individual choice about how they feel about aging, what they want to do as they age, and what makes them more comfortable.”