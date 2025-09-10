Apple Martin has landed her first fashion campaign.

Apple Martin for self-portrait

The 21-year-old aspiring model - who is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin - is teaming up with London-based fashion house self-portrait for a new collaboration, with the venture unveiled on the brand's Instagram account.

In a casual selfie video, Apple said: "It is me, Miss Apple Blythe Alison Martin, coming to you from the floor in a gorg self-portrait little baby tee and these cute ass earrings.

"And I'm so excited to be the new Miss self-portrait and for the campaign to come out."

In a separate post, the brand - which was founded by Han Chong in 2013 - wrote: "Welcome to the family @applemartin."

Previous celebrity collaborators include Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Jisoo and Phoebe Dynevor.

Apple recently admitted she has been "very anxious about making mistakes" because of the scrutiny she's faced throughout her life.

She told Interview magazine: "It’s interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid.

"I remember I read 'Discipline and Punish' [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state—I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes.

"So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, 'I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world.'

"I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I’m getting a lot better at being like, 'F*** it'. I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

Apple opted to study law at Tennessee's Vanderbilt University in part because she was too "insecure and nervous" to attempt to be an actress.

She explained: "So, the reason why I was originally like, 'Maybe I’ll be a lawyer', was because I loved acting, but I was insecure and nervous, so I was like, 'Oh my god, if I’m a lawyer, I can perform on the stage in a trial setting.'

"It’s insane that I thought that. Also I cannot lie, I was like, 'I’ll just be Elle Woods'.

"It’s a lot harder than it looks. I don’t know how she managed to go to law school every day as fabulous as she did.

"But I love history. I love true crime. I love investigating. I also think it’s fun to look at the history of law and see how you can implement it in a modern context.

"If I were to be a lawyer, I would just want to help people. That’s probably the biggest thing."