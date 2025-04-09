Ariana Grande has modelled her "uplifting and joyful" new jewellery collection for Swarovski.

The pop star has re-teamed with the brand for a third time with Ariana fronting the brand's spring/summer 2025 campaign to show off the Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule Collection - and the ads show her dripping with multi-coloured gem stones.

She said of the partnership: "I’m so excited that my creative journey continues with Swarovski, and I love the metamorphosis storyline of this new Spring-Summer 2025 campaign.

"Styled in a palette of vibrant colors and radiant crystal jewelry, this campaign felt truly uplifting and joyful."

Swarovski's global creative director Giovanna Engelbert added: "I'm intensely drawn to pop culture and the role of jewelry within it - it has the power to transform not just how you look, but how you feel.

"My vision is to create a new jewelry culture that is high-impact, fresh and sharp; Ariana embodies this with both beauty and boldness that turns each piece into a symbol of radiance, movement and joy."

The 'Wicked' star became a brand ambassador for Swarovski back in 2024 and made her debut fronting the holiday collection that year while a second campaign styled around old Hollywood glamour landed in January.

Speaking at the time of Ariana's appointment, Engelbert said: "Ariana's charisma and positive energy resonate with Swarovski's essence of bringing joy to the world and I am thrilled that she is joining us as brand ambassador.

"Ariana is a brilliant artist whose creativity shines through her songwriting and vocal performances as well as her personal style. I look forward to engaging in inspiring creative dialogues together."