Austin Butler can no longer squeeze his butt into his designer Celine pants since bulking up for Caught Stealing.

Austin Butler has revealed his butt got so 'thick', he can longer wear his Celine trousers

The 34-year-old actor underwent a major body transformation to portray basketball player-turned-bartender, Hank Thompson, in the 2025 American crime thriller film, packing on 15 kilograms.

He told Men's Health magazine: “I actually have a whole section of just baseball players’ asses that [director, Darren Aronofsky] would send me.

“He was like, ‘Look how thick they are!’”

And while he has an enviable body, he was left gutted to no longer be able to fit into the expensive pants, adding: “I’ve got a whole section of Celine pants that I just can’t even wear anymore.”

Austin was assigned personal trainer Beth Lewis, who got Hugh Jackman beefed up to portray Marvel's Wolverine.

It's quite the contrast to having to pile on the pounds to portray Elvis Presley.

Austin drank microwaved ice cream and dozens of doughnuts for his Golden Globe-winning portrayal of the late King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis, after being inspired by Ryan Gosling's method for gaining weight for a role.

Appearing on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, he spilled: "I heard that Ryan Gosling, when he was going to do 'The Lovely Bones', had microwaved Häagen-Dazs and would drink it. So I started doing that."

Austin, who wore a body suit for the part, enjoyed the sweet treats to start with but quickly started to feel "awful" about himself.

He continued: "I would go get two dozen doughnuts and eat them all. I really started to pack on some pounds. It's fun for a week or so, and then you feel awful with yourself.

"But we were planning on shooting chronologically in the beginning. That quickly went out the window, then especially with COVID. It was just impossible."

Not only was the role physically demanding, but Austin also didn't get to see his family for three years while working on flick.

The Bikeriders star also damaged his vocal cords singing Elvis songs 40 times.