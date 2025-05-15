Bella Hadid has relied on an alter ego "for a very long time".

Bella Hadid developed an alter ego

The 28-year-old model has admitted to feeling insecure about herself and her appearance during her younger years, and those insecurities led Bella to develop an alter ego.

The brunette beauty told British Vogue: "I was like 17, 18 years old not knowing or loving myself a hundred per cent yet.

"I had just moved out of my parents’ house and gone straight into a world where you have to stare in the mirror every single day. And we get our periods. You’re shooting Victoria’s Secret on your period, with endo. That should be illegal. I’m going to talk to the White House about it, because we should literally ban women working on the week of their period. And the week before, to be honest.

"But, beyond that, just being a human being and having to look in the mirror every single day, I think it really does something to your self-confidence and to your soul. That’s why I say the girl who’s at work is Belinda. And then the minute that I get home, I’m on the couch, that’s just Bella again."

The runway star admitted to being distinctly different from her alter ego.

She explained: "Belinda just does her job. She slays. She can be crying from 5am to 7am but by the time she gets to work, a smile’s on her face and she’s going to do her job and get through it. That’s Belinda for me.

"I get emotional thinking about it, because it’s like I have put on that alter ego for a very long time. It’s almost a mask because when I get home I am just a depletion. I’m a skeleton."

Bella is one of the world's best-known and best-paid models. But Bella has never felt she's been truly deserving of her success.

She said: "I’ve never felt extremely deserving of the things that I have in my life. And I’ve been so beyond privileged."