Bella Hadid 's passion for essential oils played a "huge role" in the creation of her perfume brand.

Bella Hadid's fragrance line is alcohol-free

The 28-year-old model's Orabella collection of scents was created partly in response to her own experiences finding it "overwhelming" to use a fragrance containing alcohol and other harsh chemicals and her desire to create a more "clean" alternative.

Bella - who has Lyme disease - told Culted.com: "For me, fragrance has always been central to my life, helping me feel in charge of who I am and my surroundings.

"My mom was such a big perfume person, she loved it. I really discovered fragrance as a child through her. From my home to nostalgic memories, from energy to personality, scent has always been an outlet for me. It made me feel safe in my own world.

"Through my healing journey and being in the fashion business, I found that I was extremely sensitive to the alcohol in traditional perfumes, both physically and mentally – it became more overwhelming than calming to me.

"That is the main reason I wanted to find a more natural, clean, and alcohol-free alternative.

"My love for essential oils and using them in their purest form played a huge role in the artistic and experimental process for me. Learning about the history of my family, making homemade scents, I realised I might have a calling in this."

The perfumes contain essential oils, and Bella has been fascinated with blending her own oils for some time.

She said: "When I was 24, my sister and I got a farm for my mom. Each year, as a family, we would plant 3,500 lavender plants together and start to make oil, right there on the farm, and there was a little store that people could come through.

"I would use the dry lavender to put in my pillowcases, and I just became obsessed with the scent.

"I started to go further and buy a bunch of essential oils and even an essential oil press to concoct my blends. I just loved it."

As well as being designed to smell good, Bella claimed the range is "nourishing" for the skin and soul.

She said: "It's designed to be nourishing for your skin and soul. It introduces a new era of scent – the 'skinification' of fragrance.

"I just love the fact that you can put these all over your body, and the smell is not overwhelming. It also moisturises your skin – you can literally put it everywhere!"