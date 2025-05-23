Bella Hadid spent two days with her hair stylist to go from brunette to blonde.

Bella Hadid showed off her new hair colour at Cannes

The 28-year-old model unveiled her new look during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this week and now her hairdresser Jacob Schwartz has revealed it took 48 hours to complete the transformation to a "luxurious honey hue", which was inspired by Bella's hair colour as a child.

Schwartz told Grazia: "We wanted to create the the right shade to complement her features and skin tone. Bella is a natural blonde, so sourcing photos of her as a child was a great reference - this led us to this epic, luxurious honey hue."

The stylist went on to reveal he used Olaplex products and a lot of patience to perfect Bella's look.

He added: "Bella's hair transformation took two days of colour and a whole lot of Olaplex. Proper planning, product, and patience are the three things that I rely on most to always deliver. Olaplex is always key. I am more of a confident artist because I can trust and rely on it."

In a post on Instagram, Schwartz revealed he used the Olaplex No.1 Bond Strengthening Treatment to give Bella's hair "strength" and he also used

Olaplex No.4 and No.5 Fine Shampoo and Conditioner on her barnet.

During Bella's time in Cannes, she was busy promoting her perfume range Orebella, which she created partly in response to her own experiences finding it "overwhelming" to use a fragrance containing alcohol and other harsh chemicals and her desire to create a more "clean" alternative.

Bella - who has Lyme disease - told Culted.com: "For me, fragrance has always been central to my life, helping me feel in charge of who I am and my surroundings.

"My mom was such a big perfume person, she loved it. I really discovered fragrance as a child through her. From my home to nostalgic memories, from energy to personality, scent has always been an outlet for me. It made me feel safe in my own world.

"Through my healing journey and being in the fashion business, I found that I was extremely sensitive to the alcohol in traditional perfumes, both physically and mentally – it became more overwhelming than calming to me.

"That is the main reason I wanted to find a more natural, clean, and alcohol-free alternative.

"My love for essential oils and using them in their purest form played a huge role in the artistic and experimental process for me. Learning about the history of my family, making homemade scents, I realised I might have a calling in this."