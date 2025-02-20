Beyonce has announced an "historic partnership" with Ultra Beauty.

Beyonce has announced a new deal for her beauty brand

The 43-year-old pop star's beauty brand Cécred has confirmed its first retail partner, with its products coming to over 1,400 Ultra Beauty stores as well as the retailer's website.

She told Women's Wear Daily: "In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like.

"Our historic partnership with Ultra Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker noted that she has always strived for Cécred to be "an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science and testing for all hair types".

She explained: "As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes.

“But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences.

"Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves."

Ultra Beauty's president and new CEO Kecia Steelman revealed the partnership retailer's largest exclusive hair brand launch in its history.

She added: "It’s going to be very prominent, front-and-center with life-sized fixtures and bottle amplification.

“We’re going to amplify this in a way that we’ve never done before in our salons. It’s going to be a total 360-degree approach.”