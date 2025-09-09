Beyonce had to "experiment" with her hair by "mixing up her own remedies" because she couldn't find the right products.

Beyonce had to make her own hair products

The pop star's mother Tina Knowles has revealed her daughter faced numerous hair-related "challenges" over the years and resorted to making her own products after becoming frustrated about being unable to buy anything that worked before launching her own brand Cecred last year

Tina - who is the vice chairwoman of Cecred - told Forbes: "This collection is very personal for my daughter because she’s lived these challenges her whole life.

"She’s worn wigs, weaves, braids and extensions in different ways throughout her career. And like so many of us, she had to experiment, mixing up her own remedies because the right products didn’t serve."

Tina - who ran a successful hair salon in Houston, Texas - added: "Touring with Beyonce, even back in the Destiny’s Child days, working in my salon, and now in our Cecred salon, I see so much damage related to the take-down of protective styles.

"It was frustrating for us to see how the end look of the protective style was always prioritized over how to take care of it.

"There was nothing on the market that I could give to my daughter or recommend to my clients. Nothing had the science or performance we needed.

"This collection is about chasing down this white space we’ve known existed for so long, and finally giving people the advanced care and confidence we all deserve."

Beyonce previously opened up about her personal connection with her hair in an interview with Essence magazine, recalling spending many happy days at her mother's salon as a child.

She told the publication: "I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey.

"From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me. "The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives.

"For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary."