Brad Pitt is rocking buzz cut for a job he's just wrapped.

Brad Pitt's buzz cut is seemingly only temporary

The 61-year-old Hollywood star previously had the hairdo in 2004 and was first spotted sporting a buzz cut in Los Angeles in May.

Asked what made him go for the shaved look, he told PEOPLE: “I just finished a job.

“It's for a character we did.”

Brad Pitt's latest role he's promoting his starring as Formula One drive Sonny Hayes in F1.

Sharing his favourite memories from the high-octane flick, he told the publication at the world premiere in New York's Times Square: “I got a lot.

“I got a lot, but every time I got in the car, these tracks are just like hallowed ground. Silverstone. Spa in Belgium was the most memorable. Abu Dhabi. We really got spoiled.”

The Fight Club star also admitted it's been an odd experience going back to driving ordinary cars.

He said: “There's a strange calm in the car when you're hitting everything.

"You're hitting your breaking points and hitting your turning points. It's such a piece. I can't even describe it. Yeah, it's incredible.”

The actor's character in the movie is a retired driver making his return to the sport, and Brad has seen parallels with the film world.

He told Extra recently: "It's nice... It’s a funny thing because I see the new generations coming in and it’s really exciting what they’re doing, and the movies are about a place in time, in our time, and they reflect our time…

"I really enjoy it, but I so enjoy what other people are doing, so it’s less of a hunt and more of an appreciation, you know, as the natural evolution happens."