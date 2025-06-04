Britney Spears has teamed up with Balenciaga for a upmarket merchandise line.

Britney Spears has teamed up with Balenciaga

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's line of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories will be part of the label's 'Exactitudes' Spring 2026 collection, which will be Demna Gvasalia's last before he departs to take over as creative director at Gucci, and she was "so honoured and excited" to be invited to collaborate with the fashion house.

She said in a statement: “I have always loved fashion and was so honoured and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House.

"I hope my fans love it as much as I do! These are some of my favourite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone."

The collection features prints of Britney's autograph, as well as archive images taken by photographers Rankin and Steven Klein, and is viewed as a series to "celebrate a global cultural icon who shaped the sound and style of pop music."

Items in the 12-piece capsule collection include a 'shrunk' t-shirt for $795, a studded baseball cap costing $1,250 and an oversized hoodie at $1,650. The products will be available at selected Balenciaga stores and the company's website.

The launch includes an exclusive playlist of songs which have inspired Britney, including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and some of her own tracks, as well as a 'Brtiney4ever' EP, featuring remixes of 'Gimme More' and 'Oops!... I Did It Again' from BFRND.

BFRND, who is Demna's husband and has composed original soundtracks for every Balenciaga presentation since 2017, was honoured to work on the EP.

The French musician said in a statement: “Britney is a trailblazer, she defined pop music and inspired generations of artists, reworking her legacy is a great honour."