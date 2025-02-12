Britney Spears is "excited" to be moving forward with her fragrance business.

Britney Spears is moving forward with her perfume business

The pop superstar launched her first perfume Curious with Revlon's Elizabeth Arden in 2004 and she went on to release more best-sellers including Fantasy and Midnight Fantasy over the years - racking up $300 million sales across the world by 2006 - but the Britney Brands company was dragged into a messy legal battle between licensees which has now been resolved and Britney's perfumes are moving ahead under the Give Back Beauty banner.

Britney said in a statement: "My fragrance business has always held a special place in my heart - it's always been a way for me to connect with my fans, who I love. I'm excited for this new chapter and bringing more beauty into the world with Give Back Beauty."

It's been confirmed Britney's new fragrance will launch next year and Give Back Beauty are planning to expand the brand across the globe.

According to WWD, GBB founder and chief executive officer Corrado Brondi said: "Give Back Beauty will bring Britney's fragrance and beauty business to another level.

"We are looking forward to building on that legacy, introducing innovations to her product lines and expanding the brand into new markets globally while ensuring the spirit and authenticity of her brand remain intact."

Brondi added of the new perfume plans: "We're in the very early stages now, but the objective is to keep developing Britney's current fragrance pillars - because they are very strong - while also launching new fragrance pillar lines in the years to come."

Britney has launched more than 40 scents over the years and her perfumes are sold in more than 60 countries.