Brooke Shields took a clutch bag made from theatre curtains to the Tony Awards.

Brooke Shields took a clutch bag to the Tony Awards that was made out of theatre curtains

The 60-year-old actress made an appearance at the annual ceremony honouring Broadway theatre on Sunday (08.06.25) evening at the Radio City Music Hall, and revealed that the red bag she carried with her was made from curtains that once hung at the famed venue before its renovation.

She told PEOPLE: "When they renovated Radio City [Music Hall], like, 10 years ago, they tore down all the curtains, and then they made bags out of them, and my husband gave me — bought me a bag."

The Blue Lagoon star - who has been married to Chris Henchy since 2001 and has daughters Rowan, 22, and 19-year-old Grier with him - has previosuly starred in productions of Grease, Cabaret, Chicago and The Addams Family over the course of her career, but thinks that she "never work on Broadway again" as she concentrates on her new role as president of Actors' Equity Association.

Earlier this year, the former Hannah Montana star celebrated her milestone 60th birthday, and explained at the time that she hoped her book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old would spark fresh conversations about beauty ideals.

She told Real Simple magazine: "I hope it opens up a conversation about what the ideals are and what beauty really means.

The more I talked to women who are over 40, the more I realised that part of chasing youth is not just for themselves, but for other people. It’s for partners, it’s for the way you’re looked at in public, and it’s a dangerous, slippery slope.

"We’re not allowed to just grow and experience our life and be OK with it.

"Beauty can come in different forms. It doesn’t have to be associated with youth."