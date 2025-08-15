Sarah Jessica Parker's final costume for her role as Carrie Bradshaw was filled with hidden meaning.

Sarah Jessica Parker has worn her final costume as Carrie Bradshaw

The actress played the character in six seasons of Sex and the City and two movies as well as spin-off series And Just Like That which has now come to and end after two runs and now AJLT costume designer Molly Rogers has revealed the character's last costume - a pink tulle skirt with matching hat and shoes - was an homage to the tutu Carrie famously wore in Sex And The City.

Molly told Vogue: "They didn’t tell any of the crew that this [season] was the ending. I was in denial. But as I read [the last episode], I was thinking about ways I could see her for the very last time. I was subconsciously trying to create something memorable ...

"I knew it had to end in a crinoline. I always love to give homage to the original tutu, because that set the entire tone for what this show was going to be. But Carrie is mature and not going to be in a little mini tutu – it had to be a little grown-up ...

"It was in this cranberry colour, and because the last episode is [set on] Thanksgiving, I thought we should build an outfit around this colour."

Molly explained the tulle skirt by Molly Goddard was worn with a pink sequin sweater by late designer L’Wren Scott, who was a friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, and a vintage coat from London's Portobello Market.

Carrie's bag was by Vivienne Westwood and the bright pink heels were from Sarah Jessica's own brand, which closed last year, and Molly revealed the shoes were chosen because the actress' own collection often featured onscreen.

Molly told Footwear News: "We chose hers [Sarah Jessica's brand] for a reason. Just like, signing off ...

"Because SJ had her own shoe collection, at the beginning of each season, we would meet and look at footwear history books, and she would kindly have styles and colors made that we thought we might need.

"For example, if we knew the majority of the TV season would take place in summer, we would order hot colors in the styles she carried. So these shoes were always in the fitting room, in case we found that we needed a custom color."