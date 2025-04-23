Cate Blanchett is co-hosting the 25th Serpentine summer party.

Cate Blanchett cochairing Serpentine summer party 2025

The 55-year-old actress is "honored to co-chair the Serpentine party" fundraising event on June 24, which sees key figures from the art, culture, fashion, architecture, business and technology worlds descend on Kensington Gardens on London to support the Serpentine art gallery.

The attendees will be able to take in the new Serpentine Pavillion called 'A Capsule in Time', which was created by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum, and Cate said it is "an inspirational opportunity" to be leading the proceedings.

She is quoted by WWD.com as saying: "Supporting our cultural institutions and their power to illuminate the world at large and our place within it is of paramount importance.

"I’m honored to co-chair the Serpentine party and its summer festivities where so many creative forms - architecture, performance, music, science and digital narratives - intersect.

"To come together around a pavilion created by Tabassum, whose socially driven work particularly in her home country of Bangladesh to meet the challenges faced by Rohingya refugees, is an inspirational opportunity."

As well as being able to experience the Serpentine's summer programme, guests will be able to rub shoulders with rising London-based fashion designers as they show off their creations on their friends.

Bettina Korek, the Serpentine’s chief executive officer, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, the Serpentine's artistic director, said: "[We are] deeply grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our community and artistic program with a true creative icon.

"We are looking forward to an unforgettable evening, where the elegance of a classic British garden party will meet the energy of a salon attended by global luminaries.”