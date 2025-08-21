Cate Blanchett has joined Uniqlo as a new global ambassador.

Cate Blanchett is teaming up with Uniqlo

The 56-year-old Hollywood star is teaming up with the company for its LifeWear collection, which lends support to humanitarian efforts around the world.

She told WWD she values the company's ambition to "make life better through its LifeWear apparel".

She said: "I am energised by the opportunity to help Uniqlo advance important aspects of its LifeWear philosophy — supporting the next generation, playing a part in highlighting and combating the ongoing global displacement crisis, giving back to communities, and finding meaningful ways to contribute to a more equitable world.

"On top of that, to creatively reconnect with Clare Waight Keller and to be in dialogue with Uniqlo global brand ambassador Roger Federer is a privilege indeed.”

Meanwhile, the company is glad to have Cate on board given her history of backing worthy causes.

Tadashi Yanai - the founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing - added: “Ms. Blanchett is among the greatest actors of her generation — on stage and on screen.

“But our admiration goes beyond entertainment. Her passion and engagement are evident in her contributions as a role model for women and her mentorship of emerging film and theater artists, as well as her long-standing commitment to humanitarian and environmental causes.

"Through our partnership, we will work together to make positive changes in the world around us.”

Koji Yanai - group senior executive officer of Fast Retailing - confirmed The Aviator star's focus for now will be on promoting LifeWear across the globe, rather than her own collection.

He said: "There are no plans to announce at the moment.

“However, in the past, we have had great success with contributions to LifeWear product design from other Uniqlo global brand ambassadors including Roger Federer and Adam Scott.”