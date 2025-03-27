Chappell Roan used to wear racy "bimbo-y" outfits before becoming famous.

Chappell Roan reveals why she ditched her racy style in everyday life

The 27-year-old pop star - whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz - has opened up on how her fashion choices changed once she became a global sensation, and she abandoned her previously raunchy sense of style.

She told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "Before all of this [fame] happened and I had energy and light in my eyes, I would literally just wear my thong out, miniskirt, bottom a** cheeks out. Nipples see through...

"I dressed, like, really, really bimbo-y. I wore silicone boob inserts to make my boobs come up to my f****** clavicle.

"So, I just, lost my shine because it became my job. And then I was like, I'm f****** tired."

The 'Giver' singer would spend hours perfectly her "drag makeup", but becoming a pop star put a different spin on her style,

She recalled: "I would go out in this insane drag makeup and all these thrifted seventies disco [glam], always in f****** heels, just [being] maximalist, and that was so amazing.

"Then it just got to be... there was no separation."

Chappell realised she was losing the contrast between her real self, and her on stage persona.

She added: "I would be out as Kayleigh in that, and then I would be on stage as that. There was no separation.

"It just got I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, what's the difference between Chappell and [Kayleigh]."

Now, she boasts a more "modest" look in every day life, particularly when she's in Los Angeles and feels like she can "dress more masculine" without being judged.

She explained: "I'm very modest when I it comes to my day-to-day. I think it's just because, one, I feel like I'm in L.A. and I can dress more masculine and not get dirty looks.

"But I feel like in other parts of the country, I dress more feminine... I don't wanna deal with [comments]."