Charli D'Amelio has had to "streamline" her skincare routine since starring on Broadway.

The 20-year-old social media star is currently performing eight times a week in '+Juliet' and she's been trying to maximise her down time to rest her body, so is trying not to take quite as long with her beauty rituals.

She told Pop Sugar: "You focus on what to prioritise. My routine has gotten a little bit smaller, but everything is very streamlined and necessary, which is really important. I'm not spending time just doing things when I could be resting my body or taking care of my body."

And Charli's skincare needs have changed as a result of the demands of the show.

She explained: "We also wear a full face of make-up and a wig every day. That's going to affect everyone's skin. So you have to adapt accordingly and find what works for you."

"I've never used micellar water before. I wear a lot of tight line and waterline eyeliner on the show, so to save myself from dark eyes 24/7, I started using the CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water ($15) to take it off, and it's made a huge difference."

The dancer has been named a Head of CeraVe, alongside NBA player Anthony Davis and college basketball star Paige Bueckers, and she is delighted with the partnership because she has used the brand for years.

She said: "I never had to pretend; I truly do use their stuff every day.

"It makes it really easy for me to be honest and share [my product recommendations] with people."

Charli admitted her role on Broadway is a dream come true.

She said: "I didn't think that this could be in the cards, and it was one of those dreams that I always believed was too far away. So being here now and getting to do eight shows a week, doing what I love around people I love, it's been incredible."