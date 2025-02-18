Christine Quinn "flies in" a Botox practitioner from the UK to the US for her treatments.

Christine Quinn has Botox treatments

The 'Selling Sunset' star likes her lips to look "lifted" and her nose to have a "refined tip" but rather than visit a local aestetician in Los Angeles for the procedure, she arranges for her favourite expert to travel to America from her British base in order to have treatments.

She told Sunday Times' Style magazine: "I fly in Analisa Gabriella Sarno from 360Aesthetics in the UK to get a Lip Flip [£200], which consists of Botox around your lips and under your nose, to give a more lifted appearance. She also does a little Botox on the tip on my nose to give it more of a refined tip."

That isn't the only procedure Christine has on her face as she has her lips made more "pinkish" with a semi-permanent tattoo.

She admitted: "About once a year I get lip blushing done. It’s a semi-permanent tattoo that makes your lips a little more pinkish."

The 36-year-old realtor - who split from husband Christian Richard last April - insisted the expense of her beauty treatments is worthwhile.

She quipped: "I’m on the hunt for a husband. It’s expensive for me to look this cheap."

Christine previously explained she always strives for a "flawless" Barbie "aesthetic".

She told Allure: "Absolutely. It's always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it's golf Barbie, or it’s Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever Barbie it may be at that point in time. It has just this flawless aesthetic that I always strive to."

However, maintaining her Barbie blonde locks hasn't always been easy, with Christine admitting to having a "love-hate relationship" with her bleached hair.

She said: "I have such a love-hate relationship with my blonde hair. I've been bleaching my hair for years, since I was probably 14 or 15. I'm already naturally light, probably like a shade three. But I've been dying my hair forever. And with that comes damage."