Claudia Winkleman uses chunky shoes and oversized bags to help her "feel powerful".

Claudia Winkleman has shared her fashion favourites

'The Traitors' presenter has revealed she uses large accessories help her feel "a bit more in charge" in her daily life - admitting they give her little "boosts of power" that make her feel more confident.

In a column for The Times newspaper, she wrote: "Sometimes (not often) I like to feel just a little bit powerful. I’m not a total turd, so please don’t roll your eyes ...

"What I’m talking about is tiny, incremental, life-affirming boosts of power. When we need to feel strong, a touch “warrior” and a bit more in charge ... "

Claudia went on to reveal that although she does like a stiletto heel, she's happier in a chunky shoe, adding: "If it’s a stable and forceful look we’re after, then we’re going to need some heft in our heel."

She listed Saint Laurent's Bianca platform shoes - which retail for £815 - as a favourite along with the Hoof boots by Alexander McQueen, which cost just under £2,000.

Claudia also likes to keep her bags oversized, adding: "It goes without saying that your bag has to be big and confident.

"It’s saying: 'I’ve got stuff in here that might save the world/I’ve been to an extraordinary conference/Does your kid need stickers, an organic olive or pastel hair chalk?'

"We need to feel pretty Mary Poppins if we are going to have swagger. What’s in here? Oh, just a few Booker prizewinning novels, a live otter and a lampshade."

Claudia's favourites are The Row's Margaux - which sells for around £5,000 - and Chloe's Camera Bag.

She added of her jewellery choices: "Jewellery-wise, your look has to be equally forthright. It must be heavy (if it weighs less than a meerkat, it’s a no from me).

"And it always, always has to be gold. Think the A-Team’s BA Baracus rather than dainty, and preferably without diamonds (diamonds are suddenly naff — sorry about that)."

Claudia confessed her favourite Burberry necklace "weighs more than my kitchen" but insisted a chunky gold piece looks great with a white shirt or a black top with a round neck.