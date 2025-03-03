Cynthia Erivo wore a "proper ode to Oz" on her nails at the Oscars on Sunday (02.03.25).

Cynthia Erivo at the Oscars

The 38-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in 'Wicked' but lost out to 'Anora' star Mikey Madison - is known for her elaborate manicures and was determined to save the best until last.

Speaking outside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, she said on 'Live From E! The Oscars 2025 red carpet': “It takes a while and every time we do a carpet we do them over.

"This time we did a proper ode to Oz. The Emerald City, all the green and the gold and the guild.

“We knew this is the last one, so we wanted to do something big and special.”

Cynthia asked the camera to zoom in on her nails, which included a clock on one finger and an intricate gold design on another, as she praised her nail tech Mycah Dior.

She gushed: “She made it by hand. We try to go as hard as we can.”

Mycah herself praised her work on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “I think I truly outdone myself with this set.”

Meanwhile, Cynthia opted for a custom dark green velvet Louis Vuitton ballgown with exaggerated hips, shoulders and a pointed collar, which she admitted was a nod to Elphaba's green, Oz, and old Hollywood.

She added: “I always wanted a big dress for the Oscars if I made it here. And here we are in this wonderful, giant big green dress. And I feel amazing in it.”

Her stylist, Jason Bolden, explained the look was also a tribute to Hattie McDaniel, the first Black actress to win an Oscar when she took home the Best Supporting Actress accolade in 1940 for 'Gone With the Wind'.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tonight is for [Hattie] McDaniel. Hope this Dress Makes You Proud!! Love Jason + Cynthia.”