Dakota Johnson is "emotionally attached" to her hair.

Dakota Johnson has opened up about changing her hair

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress has confessed she really should consider changing up her style but she's unlikely to cut her long hair anytime soon.

She told Etalk: "Oh, God. You know what? I'm like obviously physically attached to my hair, but I'm very emotionally attached to it, and I should probably change things up, but I don't think I will."

Dakota is known for her long hair and heavy fringe and her longtime hair stylist Mark Townsend recently revealed the actress often cuts her own bangs if she's away and unable to get to the salon.

Mark told Lofficiel.co.uk: "She has a very heart-shaped face. Her forehead is much wider than her jaw. Heart-shaped faces call out for bangs.

"We do all these little changes here and there, sometimes she likes them above her eyebrows.

"My favorite is when they're between the brow and the lash which is a very tiny amount of space so I have to see her every two weeks to cut her bangs when we keep them there.

"But ... she trims them herself while she's away sometimes. She doesn't do a bad job, but we definitely needed to even them out a little bit.

" She only does the middle. She doesn't get into trying to cut the sides. "

Mark went on to reveal Dakota always styles the fringe her own way even after a session with her stylist - admitting she heads straight to the bathroom to soak her bangs so can then blowdry her hair herself.

The hair stylist then added: "She blow dries them [her bangs] herself. The real key to them being so perfect is that after I've done everything on her hair, then she goes into the bathroom, soaks her bangs to completely wet, and she blow dries them straight down with a flat brush to get rid of her cowlick.

"Then she uses the round brush to flick out the sides. She has it down to science. There are so many Old Hollywood stories like Joan Crawford always did her own brows. Dakota always does her own bangs."