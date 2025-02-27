David Beckham's tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy has designed a streetwear collection for Dave's Hot Chicken.

The tattooist - whose real name is Pablo Gutierrez - has worked on pieces for huge names in the past, including Beckham, Bugzy Malone and the late Liam Payne with a waiting list of over 18 months with his prices starting at £1,000.

Now, CLB is teaming up with Dave's Hot Chicken and has designed the joint's first ever streetwear capsule.

Just 250 pieces will be available on March 5 exclusively at a one night only pop-up event at 40 Shaftesbury Avenue, London.

The collection of hoodies, tees and caps will all feature an exclusive design of CLB's signature Grim Reaper looming over a flaming cauldron of hot chicken.

The design is a nod to Dave's infamous 'Reaper' spice level,

CLB said: "Dave’s Hot Chicken’s ‘Reaper’ is their hottest flavour — you even have to sign a waiver just to eat it.

"That felt like the perfect visual metaphor for this collab. Before people get tattooed, they usually get a little stressed, and they have to sign a waiver too.

"It’s a whole experience. I actually ate the ‘Reaper,’ and trust me, it’s no joke."

Meanwhile, each item will be priced at the same cost as a Dave's meal.

The £12.49 cap is the same as Dave's 1-3 meal, while the T-shirt costs £15.45, which is the same as a 1-3 and a soft drink.

The hoodie is priced £16.48, which matches the cost of a Dave's 1-3 meal with a top-loaded shake.

CLB added: “I love a collaboration that feel a little unexpected. The world is full of collabs no one asked for, just for the sake of it. This one felt fun and different.

"I’m really grateful to be working with Dave’ s—it’s a powerhouse brand that’s set to take over the chicken scene worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Dave's has teased more big projects to come.

Keyana Mohammdi, Marketing Director at Dave’s Hot Chicken, said: “We're always looking for new and exciting ways to bring Dave’s to life.

"This capsule collection perfectly embodies the grittier side of our brand, giving our customers and the fashion set alike a new way to bring Dave’s approach to life into their every day.

“Pablo’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our origin story coming up from an East Hollywood parking lot to becoming one of the world’s most in-demand chicken restaurants.

“This is just the start of our venture into new creative spaces, so stay tuned.”