Demna is taking over at Gucci

The current Balenciaga artistic director will take over the creative direction of the Italian fashion house in July after a decade in his previous role and will be in charge of menswear, womenswear and accessories.

Demna - who will keep his artistic director title - said in a statement:“I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honour to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired.

"I look forward to writing a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story with Stefano and the whole team.”

Gucci were keen to bring in a "strong and opinionated" designer following the sudden departure of Sabato De Sarno.

Stefano Cantino, Gucci's chief executive, told the New York Times newspaper: “Gucci stands for fashion authority. This is what we want to bring back.

“We were looking for a strong and opinionated designer. Demna is one of the few."

He explained that, as well as design skills, Demna also offers "an understanding of contemporary culture, of what is luxury today and a deep understanding of the new generation.”

Parent company Kering praised the designer for having "redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.’’

Francesca Bellettini, Kering’s deputy CEO, also said in a statement: “Demna’s profound understanding of contemporary culture, coupled with his extensive experience in conceiving visionary projects, has established him as one of the most influential and accomplished creatives of his generation.

“His appointment as artistic director is the perfect catalyst to reignite Gucci’s creative energy.”

A successor at Balenciaga has yet to be announced.

It is not yet known when Denma will unveil his first Gucci collection.