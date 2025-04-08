Simon Le Bon is "not embarrassed" by any of his fashion choices.

The 66-year-old musician was at the height of his fame as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the new wave band Duran Duran in the 1980s and the group was known for wearing blazers and leather pants complemented by outlandish hair and makeup styles, but he has insisted that he does not regret any of it.

He told The Times: "I’m not embarrassed by any of it. I remember playing a gig in the UK in about 1980 and it was a very hot day. We were in the dressing room, we knew it was going to be absolutely boiling, so Roger [Taylor] literally tore a strip off a towel, put it around his head and tied it in a knot at the back. "

The 'Girls on Film' hitmaker also noted that some of the spur-of-the-moment fashion choices they made instantly influenced the young fans who followed them.

He said: "I looked at him and thought, that looks cool in a Jimi Hendrix sort of way, so I did the same thing. That was on a Saturday afternoon. By Monday kids were wearing that — and by the end of the week it was in the fashion pages of newspapers."

Simon admitted that when it came to their signature blazers, it was all the idea of the two guitarists in his band, and explained that they wanted to wear jackets because they thought it would look "cool" in front of a crowd but couldn't have cuffs "flapping around" whilst they tried to play.

He said: "That came from John [Taylor] and Andy [Taylor] because they were playing guitars. They wanted to wear jackets because they thought they looked cool on stage, but you can’t have cuffs flapping around your wrists. Not long after it was in Miami Vice. I’ve kept all of it, every outfit. I’d love to do an exhibition.