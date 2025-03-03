Elle Fanning wore Sarah Burton's first-ever custom Givenchy gown to the Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25).

Elle Fanning wore custom Givenchy to the Oscars

The 26-year-old actress - who starred in Best Picture nominee 'A Complete Unknown' - felt "honoured" to work with the designer on her white French Lyon lace and silk tulle gown with a black bow.

She told Vogue: “Sarah has become a dear friend and collaborator. This year marks my first time ever attending the Academy Awards. And it’s an honour to be the first woman to wear a Sarah Burton couture Givenchy design!”

The gown was inspired by Hubert de Givenchy’s first collection, in particular a dress worn by Ivy Nicholson in 1952, but was updated for the modern era with a corseted bodice and a Watteau-train cape.

Sarah said: "It all starts with silhouette, and as I’ve been looking at the very beginning of the house of Givenchy, with its stripped-back modernity, it naturally felt the right direction to go in."

Elle - who accessorised with a vintage Cartier choker - added: “It felt like kismet. It was another first: inspired by a lace dress from Hubert de Givenchy’s first collection."

The former Alexander McQueen creative director spent some time discussing the look with Elle, but it really ame together when they met for fittings.

Sarah said: "There’s always an emotion, a feeling, when you put on the clothes. Fittings are the most important part to me—that’s when everything comes to life.

“When Elle and I were trying on the toiles, how she felt led us to the final choice.”

Elle added: “As usual, we started with sketches, which were all amazing, but the look really came alive when Sarah and I got in the room together. She flew to L.A. to fit me in person.

“We’ve done this together before for Cannes, but I will never tire of watching her create…cutting and draping right on my body! Five dresses hung on the rack, but there was a white toile so elegant and eye-catching, we all silently knew it was the winner.”

And Sarah was thrilled for the 'Great' star to be the first to wear her Givenchy creations.

She said: “I love the bold choices Elle makes, her creativity, her talent. I’m thrilled to work with her for the Academy Awards on my first couture dresses for Givenchy.”