Emily Ratajkowski's hair makes her look like a "wet rat" in humid weather.

Emily Ratajkowski's hair goes 'limp' easily

The 33-year-old model-and-actress struggles with having fine locks because they often look "flat and limp" but she's learned to give herself a salon-style blow dry to make her tresses seem full and polished.

She told W magazine: "Because my hair is fine, it separates. There’s nothing that bothers me more than a cowlick, when one piece sort of breaks apart from the others. Also, my hair just tends to go flat and limp really easily, especially in humid weather. It gives wet rat—who wants that?...

"I’ve learned how to properly blow out my hair on my own so it looks more full and polished. My ends are dead straight, so a nice little curve or bend makes me look much more put together. I use a round brush to achieve the look. I‘m a big Dyson fan, but Mane [formerly Mane Addicts] also makes a hot iron that does a great job. You can run it through your ends really quickly and it’ll look like you got a pro to do your hair."

Emily washes her hair every day in a bid to combat its limp nature.

She explained: I have to wash my hair every day. I know washing your hair daily isn’t recommended for some hair types, but my hair is fine and straight. It looks and feels good when it’s clean; otherwise, it goes limp from the oil buildup."

In her younger years, the 'Gone Girl' star enjoyed a "crimped" look by sleeping with braids, but looking back she knows now it didn't look as good as she thought it did.

She confessed: "In middle school, I would sleep in French braids every night so that I would have crimped hair. I did that for an entire year. I cringe when I look back on those pics. I definitely looked bad."

For her everyday beauty look, Emily likes to "draw on" freckles.

She admitted: "I dab on concealer - my favourite is from Make Up For Ever. I like to blend it out to even my complexion. It works enough that I don’t need to use foundation.

"I also like to draw on freckles. It makes me feel complete. I look bare-faced, yet somewhat polished - you know what I mean."