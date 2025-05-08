Rihanna is "proud" that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are partnering with New York Liberty.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is partnering with New York Liberty

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker's Fenty Beauty have previously sponsored the WBNA All-Star Weekend but the new venture marks the brand's first WNBA partnership and Rihanna is "excited" to see the players "put their game face on".

She told Allure magazine: “I’ve always said that make-up is there to have fun with, to express yourself with.

"It should be reflective of a vibe, of a moment, of a personality—whatever you want it to be. I’m excited to see how these incredible women of the New York Liberty put their game faces on and am proud to have Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin be a part of their story this season.”

She also said in a statement: “There is no energy and spirit like New York City’s. And the women of the New York Liberty exemplify such beauty, power and strength, so to have Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin become a part of their journey this season is incredible."

The partnership will see the logos feature on the team's pre-game warm-up jackets and shooting shirts, while the brand will also engage with fans through activations inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and other "product discovery moments".

Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, said in a statement "The New York Liberty are thrilled to team up with Fenty Beauty—a trailblazing brand that shares our values of championing women and celebrating individuality, authenticity and confidence.

"Aligning with like-minded brands allows us to deliver meaningful connections and experiences that truly resonate with our fan base. Together, we will embrace empowerment, boldness, and a commitment to creativity."

Partnering with the Big Apple-based team was a "natural" move for the brand.

Heather Fisher, CMO of Fenty Beauty, said: “New York is where we launched Fenty Beauty. We, and Rihanna, have deep roots and love for this city, so the NY Liberty was a natural first WBNA partner for us.

“Everything we do with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin not only upholds Rihanna’s mission of ‘Beauty for All,’ but reflects her personal connections and inspirations.

"They’re reigning champs and a powerhouse team and the NY Liberty’s incredible display of female beauty, power and strength is a perfect match for us.”