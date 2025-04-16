Florence Pugh learned to "relax" when she realised she could "have fun" with fashion.

Florence Pugh covers Harper's Bazaar UK

The 'Thunderbolts*' actress used to feel self-conscious during red carpet events but over the years has started to feel more comfortable as she realised people want to see her having a good time.

She told the new issue of Harper's Bazaar UK: "It wasn’t until I realised I could have fun, and that other people enjoyed watching me having fun, that I could relax.”

The 29-year-old star opened Harris Reed's autumn/winter 2025 London Fashion Week show and she always likes working with the designer because he "genuinely cares" about how she feels in his creations.

She said: “When he dresses me, he genuinely cares about how I feel, and that is such a beautiful thing to give someone before they’re about to do something big like this."

Harris previously explained he wanted Florence to appear in his shows because of her "unapolagetically f*** you" attitude.

He told Britain's Vogue magazine: “(She) embodies everything that I want my work to be, which is just unapologetically, ‘F*** you, this is who I am. This is what I stand for. This is what I’m about.’”

Harris and Florence first met at his birthday party in Ibiza, at which she gave him a crocheted kaftan, and have been friends since.

The designer added: “That fabulous laughter, like anyone who knows (her will tell you), is absolutely infectious.

“I think in a business that is so overly curated and overly saturated, with massive teams of people trying to control and force a look.

“Florence Pugh is 100 per cent authentically and unapologetically just who she is. That’s very rare.”

The 'Fighting With my Family' star insisted she is "not a model".

She said: “I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in.

“You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now I know what I want to show.

“I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”

The full interview with Florence appears alongside photos by Erik Madigan Heck in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, which is on sale from 17 April.

Visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/florence-pugh for more.