Fran Drescher wants to change attitudes towards ageing

The 67-year-old actress has been working with Laura Geller Beauty and founder Laura Geller since 2021, and she's revealed the long-term ambition behind their partnership.

Fran told People: "We're really complementing each other and we're really trying to do something bigger than the sum of its parts.

"We're really trying to change the way women feel about ageing, and that's a big story. And it doesn't just encompass the outside, it's also about what's going on on the inside. And it's a holistic approach to lifestyle. So I think that makes me feel warm and fuzzy."

Fran actually uses a number of Laura Geller Beauty products, including the Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

And the actress considers using the product to be a "no-brainer".

She said: "I'm going to Sardinia next month, because I'm getting an award at the film festival, and it's in Southern Italy, so I've got to wear SPF for sure.

"Normally, I'd sit under an umbrella, but you've got to walk around, go to the gift shop, go to the restaurant. Then you're exposed."

Fran has been a fan of Laura Geller Beauty products for many years. And the actress has managed to convert her friends and family to the brand, too.

She shared: "I sent [the Laura Geller Beauty team a photo] FaceTiming my mom, and she was using one of [the brand's] compacts, and she's putting on make-up while I'm FaceTiming her and you can see the cover of the box because she's using the mirror on the inside.

"So without her knowing, I just snapped a screenshot while FaceTiming her. She was talking a mile a minute, and I wanted them to see that we use the products and love them. My girlfriends do too."

Fran is also an advocate of lymphatic drainage, which helps to improve the flow of lymphatic fluid throughout the body.

The actress believes the technique helps her physically and emotionally.

She said: "It brings the blood toward your heart and drains the lymphatic system, but it also helps your overall well-being. It helps release the toxins everywhere."