Geri Halliwell-Horner’s iconic Union Jack outfit was originally a black Gucci dress with a tea towel flag.

Geri Halliwell-Horner shares Union Jack dress secrets

The Spice Girls star wore the famous fashion item at the BRIT Awards in 1997, and she has now shared the dress' secrets while also revealing her red boots were "sprayed with car paint".

Speaking on BBC Radio 2's 'The Scott Mills Breakfast Show', Geri said: "It was a normal black dress. It was a Gucci dress. It was actually like a 50s swimming costume, really structured and it was just black, and it was kindly gifted to me and then [the Union Jack flag] was a tea towel.

"I wanted to find a flag and found it on a tea towel and that's it, it got it stitched on. So cut out and stitched on, that's it. And then the boots are sprayed with car paint."

The 52-year-old singer and author - who has been married to Red Bull Racing Principal Christian Horner since 2015 - later worked with designer Roberto Cavalli for the Spice Girls reunion tour to reimagine her famed outfit as a ball gown.

She told Vogue in 2020: "I felt a sense of power in developing the dress into something different, something even more timeless. For me, it shows the revolution of being a woman. The way I dress has always reflected how I feel about myself at that time.

"We really needed to turn the volume up on it, and Cavalli did that with crystals. Every country that we went to, we’d see girls, and guys, in the Union Jack dress. It was almost like a uniform unifying us all.”

Meanwhile, the shorter dress is unlikely to make a comeback as Geri said in 2023 that she had decided to strip all the daring outfits and platform shoes from her wardrobe, for a more simple fashion selection.

She told Jenna Bush Hager on 'Today With Hoda and Jenna': "I don’t know about you, but as you get older, you want to keep it simple.

"And one thing I’ll say is everything matches. It’s just fast, fast.”